OSCE Foreign Ministers to Meet From December 3-4 in Tirana - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The foreign ministers of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will meet from December 3-4in Tirana, Russia's permanent representative to the organization, Alexander Lukashevich, said Tuesday at a press conference.

Lukashevich was asked when the OSCE would discuss appointments for the key positions within the organization. The representative said it was "the main task within the context of preparing a ministerial meeting in Tirana planned for December 3-4."

"In any case, the ministers will be approving this," the diplomat said.