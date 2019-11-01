OSCE Head Hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministers Meeting to Boost Karabakh Settlement

The secretary general of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Thomas Greminger, said Thursday he was hoping that the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan would help move along the settlement process on Nagorno-Karabakh region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The secretary general of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Thomas Greminger, said Thursday he was hoping that the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan would help move along the settlement process on Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"The negotiation dynamics has perhaps a bit slowed down but we do hope that the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan that is being planned for the Bratislava [OSCE] Ministerial Council will reinvigorate the positive dynamics," Greminger said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In 1991, the region, with its predominantly Armenian population, announced its independence from Azerbaijan. A military conflict ensued but eventually ended in a ceasefire in 1994. However, tensions between the two countries over the issue have remained ever since.

The ministerial council will be held on December 5 and December 6 in Slovakia.