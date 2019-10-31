(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The secretary general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said ahead of a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday that their talks would most likely focus on the crisis in eastern Ukraine.

"We have certainly... what we are seeing in Ukraine, which will probably [be] one of the most important topics of our conversation today," Thomas Greminger told reporters in Moscow.

Greminger said he particularly valued this opportunity to talk to Lavrov in the run-up to a ministerial of the OSCE.

"We are all affected by the lack of security and trust that evades our societies and we can successfully overcome both the threats and the divisions only if we can align dialogue and by working together," he said.

There has been a "positive dynamic" in a number of key issues that the OSCE deals with, Greminger said without elaborating. To deliver results, the group needs political support from all its members.

Foreign ministers from 57 OSCE member states make up the organization's main decision-making body. They will assemble in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava from December 5-6 to review the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian area.