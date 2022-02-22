OSCE holds new round of Ukraine security talks

The world's largest security body, the OSCE, held an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two Ukraine breakaway regions as independent and ordered in his troops

Poland, which currently holds the body's chairmanship, on Twitter called Russia's decision "a flagrant breach of international law and the OSCE commitments." Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman warned Russia would "face severe, coordinated costs from the United States and our allies and partners as a result.

"We are on the precipice of a dark and dangerous era," she told the meeting via video call, according to a statement.

Western leaders have widely condemned Putin's move late Monday to recognise the regions in eastern Ukraine.

The Vienna-based Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has 57 members including Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

The body already held an extraordinary meeting of the permanent council requested by Ukraine on Monday with its secretary general Helga Schmid calling for "dialogue".