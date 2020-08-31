The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) hopes that dialogue will help break the ongoing political impasse between the Belarusian government and the country's opposition, Tuula Yrjola, director of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre (CPC) and deputy head of the OSCE Secretariat, said at the Bled Strategic Forum 2020 on Monday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) hopes that dialogue will help break the ongoing political impasse between the Belarusian government and the country's opposition, Tuula Yrjola, director of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre (CPC) and deputy head of the OSCE Secretariat, said at the Bled Strategic Forum 2020 on Monday.

"The idea [of the OSCE] is that the first step is, and hopefully Belarus will accept it, to establish dialogue. Because that's how we should proceed rather than through some forcible means ... Dialogue has been suggested, the Special Permanent Council on Friday very much strengthened this message to Belarus," Yrjola remarked.

Should attempts at establishing dialogue between the Belarusian government and the opposition fail, the OSCE may consider implementing one of a number of ad-hoc mechanisms, the CPC head said.

"Right now the way the situation is, it's about dialogue in the first instance, hopefully. The other possibilities, and this would be something that would come from the participating states sides, would be invoking the human dimension mechanism, or mechanisms that can be invoked ad-hoc by the participating states," Yrjola said.

These measures could include the Vienna mechanism, which addresses human rights issues, or the so-called Moscow mechanism, which complements and strengthens the Vienna mechanism and allows for international experts to address any ongoing issues related to human rights, the OSCE official stated.

Yrjola added that the decision to activate these mechanisms, if necessary, would be up to the OSCE participating states.

"It also depends on the country in question, in this case, Belarus, whether they will cooperate. ... But of course, we are still hopeful that would be done with cooperation. The Moscow mechanism was activated in 2011 after the presidential elections in Belarus in 2010, so this would not be the first time, and at that time Belarus did not cooperate," the OSCE official stated, reiterating that the organization hopes to resolve the ongoing issue through dialogue.

A wave of protests has swept through Belarus since the August 9 presidential election, which saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth term in office by a landslide. Members of the opposition have rejected the result of the vote.

Following a heavy-handed response during the days immediately following the election, Belarusian law enforcement officers have toned down their use of force against protesters.

Since the start of the protests, more than 6,700 people have been detained and hundreds of people, including 150 law enforcement officers, have suffered injuries.

Three people have died in the post-election protests to date, according to the Belarusian Interior Ministry.