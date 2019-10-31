UrduPoint.com
OSCE Hopes Russia To Expand Support For Special Monitoring Mission To Ukraine - Greminger

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:10 PM

OSCE Hopes Russia to Expand Support for Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine - Greminger

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) hopes that Russia will expand its support for the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) hopes that Russia will expand its support for the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger said on Thursday.

"I would also like to thank him [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov] for his ongoing support to the OSCE, and this takes different forms ... but also Russia's seconding staff to the OSCE operations, there are 55 seconded, mostly monitors to the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, and I am very grateful for this Russian support, and I hope that it will be sustained, perhaps even expanded," Greminger said at a press conference after talks with Lavrov in Moscow.

