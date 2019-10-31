UrduPoint.com
OSCE Hopes Russia To Expand Support For Special Monitoring Mission To Ukraine - Greminger

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:51 PM

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) hopes that Russia will expand its support for the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) hopes that Russia will expand its support for the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger said on Thursday.

"I would also like to thank him [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov] for his ongoing support to the OSCE, and this takes different forms ... but also Russia's seconding staff to the OSCE operations, there are 55 seconded, mostly monitors to the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, and I am very grateful for this Russian support, and I hope that it will be sustained, perhaps even expanded," Greminger said at a press conference after talks with Lavrov in Moscow.

The OSCE head also voiced the belief that the change of power in Ukraine would contribute to progress in resolving the long-ongoing crisis in the country's east.

"I believe that the election of new president and the constitution of new parliament in Ukraine provides us with a unique opportunity that we need ... to achieve some real progress and eventually to improve the lives of the people on the ground," Greminger said, stressing the need to consolidate the "recent positive dynamics" through continuing joint effort.

He also expressed hope that Russia, as a key participant in both the Normandy Four and the Trilateral Contact Group, would be able to "use its leverage to move closer to peace."

"We need together with the sides to continue to work on bringing the ceasefire violations down to zero. We need a sustainable ceasefire. We currently see progress happening, and I think it [is] challenging but it is within reach," Greminger concluded.

The OSCE chief remarked that there were still too many ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine. According to him, there was a massive reduction after the ceasefire was restored on June 21, but then the violation averages went up again to the last-year level.

The Special Monitoring Mission was deployed to Ukraine in March 2014 at Kiev's request amid the armed conflict between government forces and the self-proclaimed republics in the country's eastern region of Donbas. Since then, the civilian mission has been making effort toward reducing tensions.

