OSCE Hopes Russia To Use Influence To Ensure Regional Security - Chairperson-in-Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) hopes that Moscow will use its influence as a major player on the global stage to ensure security and peace in the OSCE area, the organization's chairperson-in-office, Edi Rama, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Rama, who is also Albania's prime minister, arrived in Moscow to discuss Moscow-Tirana relations and current activities within the OSCE with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Everyone knows that Russia is a key participant in number of negotiating formats that work to address conflicts in the OSCE area, and I come here with trust that you and your splendid country will use its influence in these formats to move as much as possible closer to the so much needed peace," Rama said during his meeting with Lavrov.

The chairperson went on to say that regional security was currently fragile due to transnational threats that had become more complex.

Therefore, the OSCE should "push sustained dialogue, sincere cooperation and credible efforts to adhere and to implement our international commitments," Rama stated.

Though the organization was established almost 50 years ago, the Albanian official said "its principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, human rights, freedoms remain as actual as they were on day one."

The OSCE is the key regional organization working on a wide range of issues from ensuring security and peace to developing economic and environmental cooperation. This year, the organization is chaired by Albania, which has pledged to focus on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

