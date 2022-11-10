OSCE Hopes US Continues to Invite International Election Monitors - Special Coordinator

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) hopes the United States will continue to invite it to conduct election monitoring, OSCE Special Coordinator Margareta Cederfelt told Sputnik.

"We hope that they continue to invite us. I think it's very important. The United States is a democracy that other countries look up to. I think it's important that the US continues to invite OSCE to observe, because it shows the commitment for its obligations they have signed as a member. It's not all countries who invite our service," Cederfelt said on Wednesday.

OSCE and its Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) sent monitors to the United States for the midterm elections.

In close races such as the race for the US Senate in Georgia, results are still being finalized.

Cederfelt said she does not know whether OSCE will monitor a tentative December runoff election in Georgia, mandated in the event neither candidate receives a majority of votes.

Although there were concerns about a divisive political and social media environment heading into the midterm races, the elections were "competitive and professionally managed," Cederfelt said during a press conference on the OSCE monitoring mission.