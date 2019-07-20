OSCE Humanitarian Coordinator Visited Luhansk, Met With Prisoners - LPR Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The OSCE coordinator of the Trilateral Contact Group's (TCG) humanitarian working subgroup on Donbas, Toni Frisch, has met with persons held in custody in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in connection with the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the LPR representative in this subgroup, Olga Kobtseva, told journalists on Saturday.

On Saturday, Frisch said he had visited the detention centers for prisoners of the Donbas conflict in Ukraine and LPR in order to observe the living conditions there.

"Mr. Frisch was granted access in accordance with the list provided by the Ukrainian side. My point is that the Luhansk People's Republic has implemented its commitments, so we will have things to discuss in Minsk. We hope for this visit - Mr. Frisch's visit to the territories of both Ukraine and People's Republic of Luhansk - to contribute to implementing the agreements on exchange of unlawfully detained persons," Kobtseva said.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against its eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev two months earlier. Ukraine has accused Russia of interfering in its domestic affairs and being involved in Donbas conflict, claims Russia has denied.

Since September 2014, peace in Donbas has been mediated through a number of mechanisms, including the TCG. It was established following the 3+2 format consultations (including the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Russia, Ukraine plus the People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk) in Minsk.