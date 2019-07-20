UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Humanitarian Coordinator Visited Luhansk, Met With Prisoners - LPR Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 08:30 PM

OSCE Humanitarian Coordinator Visited Luhansk, Met With Prisoners - LPR Envoy

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The OSCE coordinator of the Trilateral Contact Group's (TCG) humanitarian working subgroup on Donbas, Toni Frisch, has met with persons held in custody in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in connection with the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the LPR representative in this subgroup, Olga Kobtseva, told journalists on Saturday.

On Saturday, Frisch said he had visited the detention centers for prisoners of the Donbas conflict in Ukraine and LPR in order to observe the living conditions there.

"Mr. Frisch was granted access in accordance with the list provided by the Ukrainian side. My point is that the Luhansk People's Republic has implemented its commitments, so we will have things to discuss in Minsk. We hope for this visit - Mr. Frisch's visit to the territories of both Ukraine and People's Republic of Luhansk - to contribute to implementing the agreements on exchange of unlawfully detained persons," Kobtseva said.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against its eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev two months earlier. Ukraine has accused Russia of interfering in its domestic affairs and being involved in Donbas conflict, claims Russia has denied.

Since September 2014, peace in Donbas has been mediated through a number of mechanisms, including the TCG. It was established following the 3+2 format consultations (including the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Russia, Ukraine plus the People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk) in Minsk.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Europe Visit Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence April September Government

Recent Stories

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

1 hour ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

2 hours ago

‘Op-ed:’ UAE and China mark 35 years of constr ..

3 hours ago

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

4 hours ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

4 hours ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.