MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) continues to degrade because of NATO members' unrestrained ambitions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe keeps degrading because of the unwillingness of NATO members to curb their ambitions and dictate everything to everyone," he said after a meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik in Moscow.

The OSCE is the world's largest intergovernmental organization on regional security. It operates in the field of arms control, promotion of human rights, freedom of the press, and elections transparency. To date, it has 57 participating nations located mainly in Europe, including Russia and Ukraine. In 2014, it deployed a Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine at the request of Kiev.