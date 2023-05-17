UrduPoint.com

OSCE Keeps Degrading Due To NATO's Unrestrained Ambitions - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 09:45 PM

OSCE Keeps Degrading Due to NATO's Unrestrained Ambitions - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) continues to degrade because of NATO members' unrestrained ambitions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) continues to degrade because of NATO members' unrestrained ambitions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe keeps degrading because of the unwillingness of NATO members to curb their ambitions and dictate everything to everyone," he said after a meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik in Moscow.

The OSCE is the world's largest intergovernmental organization on regional security. It operates in the field of arms control, promotion of human rights, freedom of the press, and elections transparency. To date, it has 57 participating nations located mainly in Europe, including Russia and Ukraine. In 2014, it deployed a Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine at the request of Kiev.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Kiev

Recent Stories

The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of petition f ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of petition for recovery of Mian Mehmoodur ..

13 seconds ago
 Speakers for sensitizing youth on workplace harass ..

Speakers for sensitizing youth on workplace harassment

15 seconds ago
 Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain ..

Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti calls on Prime Minister ..

17 seconds ago
 Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 2.34% on ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 2.34% on May 15 - Economic Development ..

10 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Decision to Extend Black Sea Grain Dea ..

UN Welcomes Decision to Extend Black Sea Grain Deal - Guterres

8 minutes ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Bannu's IBO: ISPR

Two active terrorists killed in Bannu's IBO: ISPR

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.