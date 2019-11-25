OSCE Launches Observation Mission for December General Election in Uzbekistan

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights on Monday announced opening an election observation mission for the December 22 general election in Uzbekistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights on Monday announced opening an election observation mission for the December 22 general election in Uzbekistan

Earlier in the month, the Uzbek Embassy in Moscow said that over 300 OSCE observers would monitor the election, along with delegations from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

"The mission is led by Tana de Zulueta and consists of a core team of 11 experts based in Tashkent as well as 30 long-term observers, who will be deployed throughout the country from 3 December.

ODIHR will also request OSCE participating States to provide 250 short-term observers, who will arrive a few days before the elections," the office said in a statement.

According to Uzbekistan's electoral law, only political parties can put forward candidates in general elections. The country currently has only five registered political parties, which are the People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, the Uzbekistan National Revival Democratic Party, the Justice Social Democratic Party and the Ecologic Party of Uzbekistan. All of them were cleared for participation in the election.