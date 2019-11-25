UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Launches Observation Mission For December General Election In Uzbekistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:16 PM

OSCE Launches Observation Mission for December General Election in Uzbekistan

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights on Monday announced opening an election observation mission for the December 22 general election in Uzbekistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights on Monday announced opening an election observation mission for the December 22 general election in Uzbekistan.

Earlier in the month, the Uzbek Embassy in Moscow said that over 300 OSCE observers would monitor the election, along with delegations from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

"The mission is led by Tana de Zulueta and consists of a core team of 11 experts based in Tashkent as well as 30 long-term observers, who will be deployed throughout the country from 3 December.

ODIHR will also request OSCE participating States to provide 250 short-term observers, who will arrive a few days before the elections," the office said in a statement.

According to Uzbekistan's electoral law, only political parties can put forward candidates in general elections. The country currently has only five registered political parties, which are the People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, the Uzbekistan National Revival Democratic Party, the Justice Social Democratic Party and the Ecologic Party of Uzbekistan. All of them were cleared for participation in the election.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Tashkent Uzbekistan December Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From Election 2018

Recent Stories

TCL Communication launches its latest range of Alc ..

20 minutes ago

Senate body stresses need for PEC to be consulted ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality reviews US wastewater treatme ..

36 minutes ago

Sudan's Transitional Gov't Head Arrives in Eritrea ..

4 minutes ago

Swabi Police seized seven Kgs marijuana, two smugg ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish Forces Seize PKK Weapons, Ammunition Durin ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.