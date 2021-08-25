OSCE Leaders Demand Respect of Human Rights in Afghanistan

The leaders of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) condemned violence in Afghanistan on Wednesday, expressing concerns about the protection of human rights and rule of law in the Central Asian country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The leaders of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) condemned violence in Afghanistan on Wednesday, expressing concerns about the protection of human rights and rule of law in the Central Asian country.

"OSCE leaders today condemned the violence in Afghanistan, expressed their deep worry about the ongoing developments and reaffirmed the OSCE's support towards ensuring safety and security throughout the region," the organization said.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde was quoted as expressing worries about the security situation for Afghan women and girls, in particular, and vowing to "pay close attention to the consequences of developments in Afghanistan for the OSCE region.

"

"The international community needs to follow up on reports about violations and abuses of human rights, as well as violations of international humanitarian law," she said.

Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid and Director Matteo Mecacci said that any future cooperation between the organization and Afghanistan will depend on respect for OSCE values, such as protection of human rights and rule of law, by the authorities in Kabul.

The OSCE stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the power crisis in Afghanistan for the entire region of Central Asia.

Afghanistan has been an OSCE Partner for Co-operation since 2003.