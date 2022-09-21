OSCE Leadership Condemns Plans to Hold Referenda in DPR, LPR, Other Regions

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The leadership of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) condemns plans to hold referendums on "Ukraine's occupied territories," the organization said in a statement.

"The OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau, OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Margareta Cederfelt and Matteo Mecacci, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, condemned the plans to hold "referenda" on Ukraine's occupied territories," it said.

"Any elections or referenda on the territory of Ukraine can only be announced and conducted by legitimate authorities in compliance with national legislation and international standards. Therefore the planned "referenda" will be illegal," according to the statement.

Earlier, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions said that they would stage referendums on joining Russia on September 23-27.