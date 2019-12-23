UrduPoint.com
OSCE Media Freedom Chief Praises Kazakh Leader For Pledge To Decriminalize Defamation

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir welcomed on Monday the promise made by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to remove defamation from the country's list of criminal offenses.

"I welcome the important pledge by President Tokaev of #Kazakhstan @TokayevKZ to decriminalise defamation and narrow definition of 'incitement to inter-ethnic enmity'. Will follow and support the future legislative initiatives," Desir wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, Tokayev decided to cancel criminal punishment for defamation and move the article into the administrative code. Article 130 of the Criminal Code currently provides for a punishment of up to three years in prison for defamation. The president also called for reformulating the article on incitement to interethnic enmity, replacing "incitement" to "stirring" in order to avoid excessive enforcement.

