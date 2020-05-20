UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Media Freedom Chief Welcomes German Constitutional Court's Espionage Privacy Ruling

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

OSCE Media Freedom Chief Welcomes German Constitutional Court's Espionage Privacy Ruling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Representative on Freedom of the Media at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Harlem Desir welcomed the ruling from Germany's highest court to extend privacy from state espionage to foreign nationals.

Earlier in the day, the German Federal Constitutional Court ordered the government to rewrite a 2016 law governing the country's foreign intelligence agency, known as the BND, to include privacy standards for foreigners abroad.

"I welcome today's #Germany Federal Constitutional Court ruling, following a complaint by @ReporterOG [Reporters Without Borders, Germany]: the foreign intelligence law must be modified to ensure that security service #BND complies with fundamental rights, including abroad and regarding foreign journalists," Desir's office wrote on Twitter.

The proceedings were launched in response to a complaint filed by Reporters Without Borders against the law as it allowed the BND to intercept and store communication of non-Germans abroad. The ruling did not prohibit such espionage outright, but ordered a rewrite of the law to increase justifications for required to embark on the activity.

The law was adopted after former US intelligence employee and whistleblower Edward Snowden leaked classified documents revealing the National Security Agency's mass surveillance program, which had been collecting telephone, email and internet browsing records on nearly everyone in the United States, despite a law prohibiting spying on US citizens without a court order.

Related Topics

Internet Europe Twitter German Germany United States Brunei Dollar 2016 Media From Government Court Employment

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH spent AED58 mn to support national efforts t ..

2 hours ago

UAE develops a rapid coronavirus laser testing tec ..

3 hours ago

Mars Hope Probe due to launch 15th July: Emirates ..

3 hours ago

Nine million contactless transactions completed on ..

3 hours ago

Omar Ayub orders to establish PESCO Sub Divisional ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.