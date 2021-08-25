UrduPoint.com

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro said on Wednesday that she is concerned over Ukraine's practice of using sanctions that have a negative impact on media freedom and the work of journalists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro said on Wednesday that she is concerned over Ukraine's practice of using sanctions that have a negative impact on media freedom and the work of journalists.

Ribeiro's statement came amid a recent decision of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council to apply sanction on legal entities and individuals which led to "banning of access to various news outlets, including, among others, Strana, Vedomosti and Moskovsky Komsomolets."

"While Ukraine has a legitimate right to protect its national security, the authorities should find a balanced and proportional solution in addressing media related concerns, a solution that preserves media pluralism, free flow of information and diversity of opinions in line with relevant international standards and OSCE commitments," Ribeiro said, as quoted by the OSCE's statement.

