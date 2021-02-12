(@FahadShabbir)

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro states the need to preserve media pluralism amid closure and ban of TV channels in Ukraine and Latvia, the representative's office told Sputnik on Friday

"The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM) is closely following these issues and is in contact with the authorities about them. The RFoM reminds OSCE participating States of the need to preserve media pluralism, free flow of information and diversity of opinions in line with relevant international standards and OSCE commitments," Ribeiro's office said.