OSCE Media Freedom Representative Condemns Shooting of Dutch Investigative Journalist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) OSCE Representative for Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro has condemned the shooting of renowned Dutch investigative reporter Peter de Vries.

"This is a horrifying, cruel attack. My thoughts are with Peter de Vries, his family, friends, and colleagues. Journalists should always be able to do their work safely and securely. An attack on a journalist is an attack on freedom of expression and on democracy. There can be no impunity for such heinous crimes." Ribeiro said in a release on Wednesday.

The renowned reporter, who has helped police solve high-profile cases through his investigative journalism, was shot in Amsterdam shortly after leaving a tv studio where he had appeared on a show.

The victim was transferred to hospital, and the police have arrested three suspects with a likely culprit.

"I call on the Dutch authorities to swiftly identify and bring to justice those responsible and to clearly determine the motivation behind this terrible attack. Whoever is guilty of planning and executing this assault has to be held accountable." Ribeiro asserted.

She also expressed concerns about increasing threats and physical attacks on journalists around the OSCE region, urging all member states to promote a safe media environment.