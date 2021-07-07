UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Media Freedom Representative Condemns Shooting Of Dutch Investigative Journalist

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:40 PM

OSCE Media Freedom Representative Condemns Shooting of Dutch Investigative Journalist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) OSCE Representative for Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro has condemned the shooting of renowned Dutch investigative reporter Peter de Vries.

"This is a horrifying, cruel attack. My thoughts are with Peter de Vries, his family, friends, and colleagues. Journalists should always be able to do their work safely and securely. An attack on a journalist is an attack on freedom of expression and on democracy. There can be no impunity for such heinous crimes." Ribeiro said in a release on Wednesday.

The renowned reporter, who has helped police solve high-profile cases through his investigative journalism, was shot in Amsterdam shortly after leaving a tv studio where he had appeared on a show.

The victim was transferred to hospital, and the police have arrested three suspects with a likely culprit.

"I call on the Dutch authorities to swiftly identify and bring to justice those responsible and to clearly determine the motivation behind this terrible attack. Whoever is guilty of planning and executing this assault has to be held accountable." Ribeiro asserted.

She also expressed concerns about increasing threats and physical attacks on journalists around the OSCE region, urging all member states to promote a safe media environment. 

Related Topics

Attack Police Democracy Amsterdam Family Media TV All

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Councilâ€™s Human Devel ..

11 minutes ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

26 minutes ago

Florida building collapse toll rises to 46

15 minutes ago

KJP plays central role in youth's economic empower ..

15 minutes ago

President summons National Assembly session to mee ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.