UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Media Freedom Representative Denounces Incident Targeting Serbia's N1 Broadcaster

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:12 PM

OSCE Media Freedom Representative Denounces Incident Targeting Serbia's N1 Broadcaster

Harlem Desir, the media freedom representative at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) denounced on Friday the incident of two men throwing politicized leaflets onto the Serbian N1 TV broadcaster's territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Harlem Desir, the media freedom representative at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) denounced on Friday the incident of two men throwing politicized leaflets onto the Serbian N1 tv broadcaster's territory.

On Monday, two unidentified men threw some 500 leaflets across the broadcaster's fence in Belgrade, which read "Goodbye Republic of Serbia, N1 Welcome to Luxembourg," referring to the fact that the channel is owned by the Adria news media group based out of Luxembourg. According to the Independent Journalists' Association of Serbia, which has condemned the action, the gesture meant to intimidate the journalists, who have allegedly been repeatedly targeted by Serbia's state officials. A police investigation has been launched.

"I strongly denounce any attempt or action that could endanger journalists' safety. Targeting media professionals with the intent of presenting them as foreign mercenaries is a dangerous and unacceptable behavior, and must be met with condemnation and effective prosecution," Desir said in a statement.

The OSCE representative also welcomed the Serbian police's swift response to the incident and urged them to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, dozens of journalists and media-freedom activists assembled outside of the Serbian government headquarters to protest against intimidation toward journalists.

The N1 broadcaster's staff have been threatened anonymously on numerous occasions. In March, Desir condemned another incident involving the station, in which Jugoslav Cosic, the program director for N1 Serbia, and several journalists were threatened and called "traitors."

Reportedly, the broadcaster is being targeted for its alleged bias toward Kosovo, which proclaimed its independence from Serbia in February 2008, but has not been recognized by Belgrade.

Related Topics

Protest Police Condemnation Europe Threatened Luxembourg Belgrade Independence Serbia February March Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

Supreme Court to hear GIDC case on October 22

2 minutes ago

Itallian Secretary General of Defence visits AHQ

2 minutes ago

Former South Africa batsman sentenced to five year ..

2 minutes ago

511 drug-peddlers arrested in 27 days in Lahore

2 minutes ago

Rickshaw drivers rally to express solidarity with ..

15 minutes ago

Lahore Electric Supply Company to offer discounted ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.