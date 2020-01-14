OSCE Media Freedom Representative Offers Condolences on Passing of Sputnik Journalist

Harlem Desir, the representative on Freedom of the Media for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE), said Tuesday he was saddened to learn about the death of Manuel Regalado, a correspondent for Sputnik Mundo, and offered his condolences to family and colleagues of the journalist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Harlem Desir, the representative on Freedom of the Media for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE), said Tuesday he was saddened to learn about the death of Manuel Regalado, a correspondent for Sputnik Mundo, and offered his condolences to family and colleagues of the journalist.

Regalado passed away in Moscow late on Monday at the age of 40, according to Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency's press service.

"Saddened to hear about the death of @SputnikMundo's journalist Manuel Regalado yesterday in Moscow, #Russia.

I am looking for more information about the circumstances of his death. I express my condolences to his family and colleagues," Desir said on Twitter.

A Spanish citizen, Regalado worked for El Mundo, Expansion and Marca outlets before joining Sputnik in May 2016.

Russian investigators are looking into the situation, a senior assistant to the head of the Investigative Committee office in Moscow, Yulia Ivanova, told Sputnik. The Spanish Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik that the country's consulate general was helping the family of the journalist.