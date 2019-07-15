UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Media Freedom Representative Says Hopes Kiev To Release Vyshinsky On July 19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:33 PM

OSCE Media Freedom Representative Says Hopes Kiev to Release Vyshinsky on July 19

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), expressed hope on Monday that Kiev authorities will finally release head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, from custody on July 19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), expressed hope on Monday that Kiev authorities will finally release head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, from custody on July 19.

The Podolsky district court of Kiev postponed earlier in the day the hearing on the merit in the Vyshinsky case until Friday.

"I hope the upcoming court hearing in Kyiv on 19.7. will lead to the release of journalist Kirill Vyshinsky in Ukraine. His lasting pre-trial detention is of serious concern. I reiterate my call for his release in this decisive time," Desir wrote in his Twitter blog.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Europe Twitter Kiev Lead July Media From Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association ur ..

34 minutes ago

AJK Chief Justice lauds judicial staffers role for ..

2 minutes ago

Abdul Razak Dawood stresses for robust research to ..

2 minutes ago

US ACLU to Sue Trump Administration For Limiting A ..

2 minutes ago

Recent Tensions in Russia-Georgia Relations Handy ..

29 minutes ago

UN Security Council Extends Mission in Yemen for 6 ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.