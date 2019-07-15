OSCE Media Freedom Representative Says Hopes Kiev to Release Vyshinsky on July 19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), expressed hope on Monday that Kiev authorities will finally release head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, from custody on July 19.

The Podolsky district court of Kiev postponed earlier in the day the hearing on the merit in the Vyshinsky case until Friday.

"I hope the upcoming court hearing in Kyiv on 19.7. will lead to the release of journalist Kirill Vyshinsky in Ukraine. His lasting pre-trial detention is of serious concern. I reiterate my call for his release in this decisive time," Desir wrote in his Twitter blog.