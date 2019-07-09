Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), has promised to continue working to ensure the release of the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, who remains detained in Ukraine

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), has promised to continue working to ensure the release of the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, who remains detained in Ukraine.

In a regular report to the OSCE Permanent Council for the period from November 22, 2018 to July 4, 2019, Desir recalled the Russian authorities' numerous requests to put pressure on Kiev to facilitate Vyshinsky's release and outlined his actions in this regard.

"I also want to highlight other journalists who are in jail in the OSCE region, among them Afgan Mukhtarli in Azerbaijan, but also I think about Roman Sushchenko in the Russian Federation and Kirill Vyshinsky in Ukraine. I will continue to work relentlessly for their release," Desir said in the report.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev in May 2018 on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas and treason, and has been held in custody ever since. Along with repeatedly prolonging the journalist's arrest, the court has also refused to move him from a detention facility to house arrest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Desir has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release, stressing that all OSCE members had pledged to create the necessary conditions to allow journalists to work freely.