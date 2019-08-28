UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Media Freedom Representative Urges Kiev To Drop All Charges Against Vyshinsky

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:17 PM

OSCE Media Freedom Representative Urges Kiev to Drop All Charges Against Vyshinsky

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir welcomed a Kiev court's ruling to release from custody RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir welcomed a Kiev court's ruling to release from custody RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky.

"I welcome the release of RIA Novosti Ukraina journalist Kirill Vyshinsky today in Kyiv...

I called for his release and intervened on his behalf numerous times with the Ukrainian authorities," Desir said.

"The release of a journalist is always positive, and I welcome that Kirill Vyshinsky is finally free after such a long and difficult pre-trial detention. I thank him for his kind words on the intervention of my Office in his case, and I call for all charges against him to be dropped at the next hearing set for 16 September," he said.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Kiev September Media All From Court

Recent Stories

Cabinet Committee for Peace reviews peace, securit ..

30 seconds ago

Realistic amendments in Lahore Development Authori ..

32 seconds ago

World urged to play role for stopping rainforest f ..

35 seconds ago

Citizens advised to remain vigilant in high risk d ..

40 seconds ago

Farmers advised to start fennel cultivation in Sep ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Wants to Have Talks With Iran Without Any Pr ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.