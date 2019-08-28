OSCE Media Freedom Representative Urges Kiev to Drop All Charges Against Vyshinsky

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir welcomed a Kiev court's ruling to release from custody RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky

"I welcome the release of RIA Novosti Ukraina journalist Kirill Vyshinsky today in Kyiv...

I called for his release and intervened on his behalf numerous times with the Ukrainian authorities," Desir said.

"The release of a journalist is always positive, and I welcome that Kirill Vyshinsky is finally free after such a long and difficult pre-trial detention. I thank him for his kind words on the intervention of my Office in his case, and I call for all charges against him to be dropped at the next hearing set for 16 September," he said.