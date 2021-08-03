UrduPoint.com

OSCE Media Freedom Representative Welcomes Report On Murder Of Journalist Caruana Galizia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro on Monday welcomed the release of the public inquiry report on the murder of Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Last week, an independent public inquiry conducted by a team of judges released a report in which the Maltese government was accused of creating conditions conducive to the unpunished murder of the journalist. Caruana Galizia was bombed in her car in the town of Bidnija in October 2017.

"I welcome the publication of this landmark report of the independent Public Inquiry, which is a significant step in achieving justice for Daphne," Ribeiro said in a statement, urging the Maltese government to bring those responsible for Caruana Galizia's death to justice.

Caruana Galizia's murder is largely tied to an anti-corruption investigation she was conducting with the help of information uncovered in the leaked Panama papers. She accused a group of high-ranking Maltese politicians, including then-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his wife, of being connected to Dubai-registered company 17 Black that allegedly served as a front to launder illegal earnings.

