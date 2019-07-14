UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Media Representative Condemns Saturday's Attack On 112 Ukraine TV Channel

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 01:40 AM

OSCE Media Representative Condemns Saturday's Attack on 112 Ukraine TV Channel

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), condemned an attack on a Ukrainian tv channel on Saturday, calling it an "unacceptable act of intimidation."

Earlier in the day, a grenade attack was launched on the office building of 112 Ukraine broadcaster in Kiev. Police said no one was injured during the incident.

A criminal case under the Criminal Code article on terrorist attack was launched.

"I condemn the attack on channel 112 Ukraine premises today in Kyiv. Hopefully nobody was wounded but such violence and threats against media cannot be tolerated. This is an unacceptable act of intimidation which could have had dramatic consequences," Desir said in a statement as quoted by his press office.

The OSCE media representative also welcomed the rapid response of law enforcement officials following the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Police Ukraine Europe Kiev Criminals Media TV

Recent Stories

Twenty Houthi rebels killed in Sirwah front

1 hour ago

France to create space command within air force: M ..

1 hour ago

Hurricane Barry Makes Landfall in Louisiana, Weake ..

2 hours ago

Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to trop ..

2 hours ago

Govt committed to address population issue on prio ..

2 hours ago

German Aerospace Center Thanks Roscosmos After Spe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.