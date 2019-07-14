VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), condemned an attack on a Ukrainian tv channel on Saturday, calling it an "unacceptable act of intimidation."

Earlier in the day, a grenade attack was launched on the office building of 112 Ukraine broadcaster in Kiev. Police said no one was injured during the incident.

A criminal case under the Criminal Code article on terrorist attack was launched.

"I condemn the attack on channel 112 Ukraine premises today in Kyiv. Hopefully nobody was wounded but such violence and threats against media cannot be tolerated. This is an unacceptable act of intimidation which could have had dramatic consequences," Desir said in a statement as quoted by his press office.

The OSCE media representative also welcomed the rapid response of law enforcement officials following the attack.