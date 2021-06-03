UrduPoint.com
OSCE Media Representative May Visit Russia In Summer - Office

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro may visit Russia this summer, her office told Sputnik on Thursday.

Russia Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said previously that Moscow is waiting for Ribeiro's visit.

"The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media is in touch with the authorities about a possible visit to Russia. Such visit could, as far as the Representative is concerned, take place somewhere before the summer break," the spokesperson of the office said.

Summer breaks in Europe-based organizations usually state in late June.

