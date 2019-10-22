UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Media Representative Warns Against Attacks On Reporters At Catalan Protests

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:01 PM

OSCE Media Representative Warns Against Attacks on Reporters at Catalan Protests

The Spanish authorities must ensure that the press can freely cover protests in Catalonia after a series of attacks on reporters, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The Spanish authorities must ensure that the press can freely cover protests in Catalonia after a series of attacks on reporters, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir, said on Tuesday.

"Some of these incidents involved law enforcement officers. I call on the authorities to ensure the protection of journalists and media professionals who are covering the protests in Catalonia," the OSCE representative said in a statement.

At least three journalists had rubber bullets fired at them by police officers since the protests broke out in Catalonia's main city of Barcelona last week over the conviction of former regional leaders.

The journalists were reported to have suffered verbal and physical abuse, and their cameras were damaged, including by riot police. The OSCE stressed that they wore vests with the word "press" on them.

A photojournalist with the El Pais daily newspaper was also arrested while covering a rally last Friday and released the next day. The peaceful demonstration brought together half a million people angered by lengthy jail terms that the top Spanish court gave to nine separatist leaders.

Related Topics

Police Europe Jail Barcelona Media Top Million Court

Recent Stories

FTA urges compliance with fixed minimum excise pri ..

2 minutes ago

Central Punjab and Northern join Southern Punjab a ..

19 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Saudia announce major expansion of ..

48 minutes ago

'Self management key to business success'

2 minutes ago

40 women get interest-free soft term loans

2 minutes ago

Meeting discusses Baba Guru Nanak's birth annivers ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.