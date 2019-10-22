OSCE Media Representative Warns Against Attacks on Reporters at Catalan Protests

The Spanish authorities must ensure that the press can freely cover protests in Catalonia after a series of attacks on reporters, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir, said on Tuesday

"Some of these incidents involved law enforcement officers. I call on the authorities to ensure the protection of journalists and media professionals who are covering the protests in Catalonia," the OSCE representative said in a statement.

At least three journalists had rubber bullets fired at them by police officers since the protests broke out in Catalonia's main city of Barcelona last week over the conviction of former regional leaders.

The journalists were reported to have suffered verbal and physical abuse, and their cameras were damaged, including by riot police. The OSCE stressed that they wore vests with the word "press" on them.

A photojournalist with the El Pais daily newspaper was also arrested while covering a rally last Friday and released the next day. The peaceful demonstration brought together half a million people angered by lengthy jail terms that the top Spanish court gave to nine separatist leaders.