OSCE Media Watchdog Asks Estonia to Stop Attacking Sputnik Branch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Harlem Desir, the media watchdog with Europe 's largest security group OSCE, said Saturday he had written to the Estonian government asking it not to prevent the Sputnik news agency's journalists from doing their job

Sputnik employees found themselves in the Baltic nation's crosshairs after the European Union imposed individual sanctions on Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, which Sputnik is part of.

"I wrote to #Estonia authorities about measures targeting journalists of Sputnik Estonia following individual sanctions against Mr Kiselev.

I encourage authorities to refrain from unnecessary limitations on the work of foreign media which can affect the free flow of information," Desir tweeted.

Kiselev was barred from going to the EU back in 2014 as part of a campaign against Russia over its alleged actions to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty. Sputnik Estonia head Elena Cherysheva said last month that banks had been terminating services to the agency's staffers on claims that Rossiya Segodnya was also subject to the EU sanctions, which it is not.