OSCE Media Watchdog Condemns Attempt On Italian Journalist

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:35 PM

OSCE Media Watchdog Condemns Attempt on Italian Journalist

The media watchdog with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) condemned on Monday last week's failed murder attempt on an Italian journalist writing about mafia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The media watchdog with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) condemned on Monday last week's failed murder attempt on an Italian journalist writing about mafia.

Mario De Michele was shot at twice on Thursday while driving his car in the southern region of Campania, 9 miles north of Naples. He was not hurt.

"I strongly condemn this attempted murder of a journalist ... It is unacceptable that a journalist could face such threats, and an attempt on his life, for carrying out his work," Harlem Desir said.

De Michele, the editor of the Campania Notizie news website, has been known for writing about the Naples-based Camorra gang. Three days before the shooting he received threats and was assaulted by two unknown persons who struck his car with an iron bar.

