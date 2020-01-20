UrduPoint.com
OSCE Media Watchdog Condemns Brutal Attack On Foreign Reporter In Athens

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

OSCE Media Watchdog Condemns Brutal Attack on Foreign Reporter in Athens

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The media watchdog for the OSCE, a European security organization, on Monday condemned an attack on a foreign correspondent at a far-right anti-immigrant rally in Athens.

Harlem Desir published a photo of Thomas Jacobi's blood-stained face. It was the second time the reporter, who works for the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and the French newspaper La Croix, was assaulted by what appeared to be supporters of the Golden Dawn political party.

"Such intimidation, brutality and violence against a journalist, which could have ended tragically, is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated," Desir said in a statement.

The OSCE media representative praised the Greek authorities for condemning the attack and urged them to bring those responsible to justice.

Jacobi has been in the party's sights ever since he collaborated on a documentary about it, called "The Golden Dawn: A Personal Affair." He was recognized by the group while covering another rally in Athens last January. They hit him in the face and forced him to delete files from his cellphone.

