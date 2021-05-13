OSCE Media Watchdog Notes 'Worrying Number' of Press Freedom Violations in Member States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro on Thursday said she observed a concerning number of incidents related to suppressing media freedom and pluralism in the member states.

The announcement comes as the Office of the Representative on Freedom of the Media holds on Thursday an expert meeting discussing ways to fight media disinformation and false reports that harm international relations and threaten peace and security.

"Today, I present my first findings to the #OSCE Permanent Council.

In the past period, I have witnessed a worrying number of developments that outright block media freedom and its essential societal function, and that slowly dismantle media pluralism in the @OSCE region," Ribeiro tweeted.

The OSCE is the largest intragovernmental group in the world, comprising 57 participating countries to coordinate efforts to solve security-linked issues, including arms control, crisis management, post-conflict restoration, as well as other challenges, such as human rights and press freedom.