UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Media Watchdog Notes 'Worrying Number' Of Press Freedom Violations In Member States

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

OSCE Media Watchdog Notes 'Worrying Number' of Press Freedom Violations in Member States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro on Thursday said she observed a concerning number of incidents related to suppressing media freedom and pluralism in the member states.

The announcement comes as the Office of the Representative on Freedom of the Media holds on Thursday an expert meeting discussing ways to fight media disinformation and false reports that harm international relations and threaten peace and security.

"Today, I present my first findings to the #OSCE Permanent Council.

In the past period, I have witnessed a worrying number of developments that outright block media freedom and its essential societal function, and that slowly dismantle media pluralism in the @OSCE region," Ribeiro tweeted.

The OSCE is the largest intragovernmental group in the world, comprising 57 participating countries to coordinate efforts to solve security-linked issues, including arms control, crisis management, post-conflict restoration, as well as other challenges, such as human rights and press freedom.

Related Topics

World Media

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

2 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.