OSCE Media Watchdog Says DW Case May Have 'Chilling Effect' On Foreign Media In Russia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:00 AM

OSCE Media Watchdog Says DW Case May Have 'Chilling Effect' on Foreign Media in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Harlem Desir, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, has warned that a ban on Deutsche Welle (DW) in Russia could have a chilling effect on other media.

The DW broadcaster had been covering this summer's unauthorized rallies in Moscow that were called over the disqualification of opposition figures from the city council election race. It was accused by Russian officials of interfering in the country's internal affairs by calling on local residents to take to the streets. The broadcaster has refuted the allegations, saying that it had not published any such articles. Following the scandal, Russian lawmakers decided in August to establish a 12-member commission to investigate cases of foreign interference in domestic affairs.

"I am concerned by the dumagovru committee accusing the dw freedom of violating Russian legislation, and threats to strip their accreditation & label them a 'foreign agent.' This may negatively impact the work of all international media in Russia & have a strong chilling effect," Desir's office tweeted.

The head of the panel, which was convened for the first time in August, said they would ask the Foreign Ministry to strip DW of its accreditation in Russia. The German media outlet denied accusations that it had called its Russian readership to join the rally.

