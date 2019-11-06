UrduPoint.com
OSCE Media Watchdog Thanks Russia For Helping Hold Conference On Media Freedom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:59 PM

The OSCE representative on freedom of the media thanked the Russian Foreign Ministry for helping organize an international conference in Moscow on Wednesday regarding the liberty and safety of the press

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The OSCE representative on freedom of the media thanked the Russian Foreign Ministry for helping organize an international conference in Moscow on Wednesday regarding the liberty and safety of the press.

"I want to thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their support with this initiative... which allowed us toward this event in Moscow today," Harlem Desir said.

He stressed that the conference, devoted to the challenges and opportunities in the digital age in Russia and the wider OSCE region, was "really a place for listening to different approaches."

The conference was opened by Desir, together with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Over 200 journalists, politicians, academics, civil society members and experts attended the event, which tackled disinformation and fake news, among other issues.

