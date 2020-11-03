OSCE Mediterranean Conference to Discuss Promoting Security Via Economic Growth on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) members and its Mediterranean partner nations will hold a one-day conference on Tuesday to focus on sustainable development in the region in the face of the pandemic and the fight against extremism.

This year, the OSCE Mediterranean Conference will be held online and in Vienna due to coronavirus restrictions. Sweden will host the event.

The conference titled "Promoting security in the OSCE Mediterranean region through sustainable development and economic growth" will bring together representatives of the 57 OSCE participating nations and the six OSCE Mediterranean partners, namely Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia.

The discussions will center around political and economic security in the region, "with a particular emphasis on women's economic empowerment and environmental co-operation," according to the organizers.

The event comes as the European Union seeks to boost dialogue with Mediterranean countries, particularly on immigration and security. After a spree of attacks by radicals rocked France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is going to visit Tunisia and Algeria to focus on deportation of foreign radicals to the countries of their origin.