OSCE Meeting Requested By Baltic Countries To Be Held On Monday - Polish Chairmanship
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 04:55 PM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), requested by the Baltic countries, with Belarus and other countries due to "unusual military activity" will be held on Monday at 14:00 GMT, the Polish OSCE Chairmanship told Ria Novosti.
"The meeting is scheduled for 15:00 today. The question about participation of Belarus and Russia should be addressed by the respective delegations," the chairmanship said.