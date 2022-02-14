OSCE Meeting Requested by Baltic Countries to Be Held on Monday - Polish Chairmanship

The meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), requested by the Baltic countries, with Belarus and other countries due to "unusual military activity" will be held on Monday at 14:00 GMT, the Polish OSCE Chairmanship told Ria Novosti

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), requested by the Baltic countries, with Belarus and other countries due to "unusual military activity" will be held on Monday at 14:00 GMT, the Polish OSCE Chairmanship told Ria Novosti.

"The meeting is scheduled for 15:00 today. The question about participation of Belarus and Russia should be addressed by the respective delegations," the chairmanship said.