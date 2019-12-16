UrduPoint.com
OSCE Ministerial Council In Bratislava Among Biggest Fails In OSCE History - Russian Envoy

The 26th Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Ministerial Council in Slovakia became one of the biggest failures in the organization's history, with some Western countries and Ukraine rejecting constructive proposals put forward at the meeting, Russia's envoy to the OSCE, Alexander Lukashevich, said on Monday

The 26th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council was held from December 5-6 in Bratislava. The current OSCE chairmanship will be taken over from Slovakia by Albania on January 1, 2020.

"Everyone expected some meaningful results... But, in fact, Bratislava has become one of the most failed ministerial meetings in history," Lukashevich said during the Moscow-Vienna video conference.

Russia submitted 8 draft decisions to the meeting, he noted.

"Of course, we were very much perplexed by the position of our Western partners, who deceitfully blew up all of the Russian proposals, as well as many very constructive proposals of other participating states. We can say now that the United States, some members of the European Union, and of course, Ukraine, were especially active in preventing the direct adoption of a declaration on the upcoming 75th anniversary of the end of World War II," Lukashevich said.

The Ministerial Council is the organization's most important annual event, gathering together the ministers of foreign affairs of the OSCE's participating countries and 11 partner states from the Mediterranean and Asia.

More Stories From World

