OSCE Ministerial Council Kicks Off In Poland's Lodz To Review Security Situation

Published December 01, 2022 | 11:30 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The annual conference of the 29th Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe's (OSCE) Ministerial Council starts on Thursday in the Polish city of Lodz to review and assess the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian area and the organization's work in all its fields.

The meeting will be attended by 57 OSCE participating states at the invitation of Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and will run until Friday.

Warsaw did not allow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to take part in the meeting, as it believes that it is necessary to "absolutely isolate" Russia on the international arena amid its military operation in Ukraine, according to senior Polish diplomat Pawel Jablonski. The Russian Foreign Ministry called Poland's decision "unprecedented and provocative."

