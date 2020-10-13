UrduPoint.com
OSCE Minsk Group Calls On Aliyev, Pashinyan To Implement Karabakh Ceasefire

Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:10 PM

The co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group called on Tuesday on Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders to take steps toward compliance with the ceasefire in Karabakh and to agree upon a verification mechanism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group called on Tuesday on Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders to take steps toward compliance with the ceasefire in Karabakh and to agree upon a verification mechanism.

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire at talks in Moscow late last week. However, hostilities have not ceased in the conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"The Co-Chairs call on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to take immediate steps to execute in full the obligations of the sides according to the October 10 Moscow statement, in order to prevent catastrophic consequences for the region.

The Co-Chairs reiterate that civilian casualties are unacceptable under any circumstances. The Co-Chairs call on the sides to implement the humanitarian ceasefire immediately to allow the return of remains, prisoners of war, and detainees, and appeal to the sides to agree urgently upon a ceasefire verification mechanism," Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States said in a joint statement, released by the OSCE.

