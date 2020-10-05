UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' Nagorno-Karabakh Violence In Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:52 PM

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' Nagorno-Karabakh Violence in Statement

The foreign ministers from Russia, France, and the United States, the three countries that comprise the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group, have condemned the "unprecedented" violence in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, according to a joint statement published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The foreign ministers from Russia, France, and the United States, the three countries that comprise the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group, have condemned the "unprecedented" violence in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, according to a joint statement published on Monday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, representing the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries, condemn in the strongest terms the unprecedented and dangerous escalation of violence along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and beyond," the statement, which was published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website, read.

The three leading diplomats urged all parties in the ongoing conflict, which flared up on September 27, to cease firing immediately.

"The ministers once again call on all parties in the conflict to immediately and unconditionally come to a ceasefire," the statement read.

Following similar statements published on Thursday and Saturday, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair foreign ministers also stated that any attacks on civilian targets are unacceptable.

"The ministers unequivocally stress that recent attacks that have allegedly struck civilian targets, both along the line of contact and in the territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia outside of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, pose an unacceptable threat to stability in the region," the statement read.

Related Topics

Firing Russia Europe France Minsk Armenia Azerbaijan United States September All From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

3 minutes ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

17 minutes ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

17 minutes ago

Mexico unveils $14 bn investment plan to boost eco ..

17 minutes ago

'Cautious optimism' as conference pushes Libya pea ..

17 minutes ago

US Urges Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers t ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.