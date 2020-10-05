OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' Nagorno-Karabakh Violence in Statement

The foreign ministers from Russia, France, and the United States, the three countries that comprise the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group, have condemned the "unprecedented" violence in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, according to a joint statement published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The foreign ministers from Russia, France, and the United States, the three countries that comprise the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group, have condemned the "unprecedented" violence in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, according to a joint statement published on Monday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, representing the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries, condemn in the strongest terms the unprecedented and dangerous escalation of violence along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and beyond," the statement, which was published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website, read.

The three leading diplomats urged all parties in the ongoing conflict, which flared up on September 27, to cease firing immediately.

"The ministers once again call on all parties in the conflict to immediately and unconditionally come to a ceasefire," the statement read.

Following similar statements published on Thursday and Saturday, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair foreign ministers also stated that any attacks on civilian targets are unacceptable.

"The ministers unequivocally stress that recent attacks that have allegedly struck civilian targets, both along the line of contact and in the territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia outside of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, pose an unacceptable threat to stability in the region," the statement read.