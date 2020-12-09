OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to Visit Karabakh Region Soon - Pashinyan

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are expected to visit the Nagorno-Karabakh region soon, some elements of the ceasefire agreement may be clarified, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Wednesday.

"There are no addenda, no additional documents for the [ceasefire] statement. But co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group are expected to visit the region in the near future, and there are some uncertain moments that need to be cleared up. There is no actual document at the negotiation table at the moment, but there have to be talks to clear up multiple uncertainties," Pashinyan said.

