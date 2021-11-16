UrduPoint.com

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Urge Armenia, Azerbaijan To Take De-escalation Steps

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 04:20 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, Igor Khovaev (Russia), Andrew Schofer (US) and Brice Roquefeuil (France) issued a statement in connection with the aggravation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, urging the sides to take de-escalation steps.

"The Co-Chairs view with deep concern recent incidents in the region, including those along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. The Co-Chairs call on the sides to take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation immediately.

The Co-Chairs also urge the sides to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and provocative actions, and implement in full the commitments they undertook under the November 9 statement and other jointly agreed ceasefire arrangements," the statement said.

"The recent increase in tension underscores the need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," it said.

