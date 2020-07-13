OSCE Minsk Group Condemns Incident on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on Monday condemned the altercation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and urged against any further escalation.

"The sides have accused each other of initiating the fighting.

The Minsk Group Co‘Chairs condemn the recent ceasefire violations and call upon the sides to take all necessary measures to prevent any further escalation, including by use of the existing direct communication channels between them," the co-chairs said in a statement.

"The Minsk Group Co-Chairs also call on the sides to resume substantive negotiations as soon as possible and emphasize the importance of returning OSCE monitors to the region as soon as circumstances allow," the statement read.