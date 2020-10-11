OSCE Minsk Group in Contact With Red Cross on Logistics of Karabakh Ceasefire Agreement

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group is in close contact with the International Committee of the Red Cross on the logistics of the implementation of the humanitarian ceasefire in the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the OSCE said in a statement on Saturday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group is in close contact with the International Committee of the Red Cross on the logistics of the implementation of the humanitarian ceasefire in the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the OSCE said in a statement on Saturday.

"The Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk, are in intensive discussions with the International Committee of the Red Cross on the modalities and logistics of the return of remains and detainees as soon as possible.

We call on the sides to provide all the necessary security and logistical assurances on an urgent basis," the statement read.

It added that the organization welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached in Moscow on Friday by Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The Co-Chairs remain actively engaged with the parties to facilitate their efforts to reach agreement on concrete parameters of the ceasefire and to conclude intensive substantive negotiations to reach a settlement on the basis of the agreed upon principles and format," the OSCE said.