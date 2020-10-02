OSCE Minsk Group Only Format With Right to Mediate in Karabakh - Armenian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Yerevan considers the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group the only international format with the mandate to mediate the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Anna Naghdalyan, told Sputnik.

The Armenian government said earlier on Friday it was ready to work with the OSCE Minsk Group toward a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, which has recently experienced a sharp escalation of hostilities. On Thursday, the leaders of the group co-chair countries issued a joint statement. Presidents of Russia, France and the United States ” Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump ” condemned the escalation and called for a ceasefire.

"The only internationally recognized format which has a mandate for mediation in this conflict is OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship consisting of Russia, the US and France," the spokeswoman said.