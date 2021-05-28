OSCE Minsk Group Says Threats Unacceptable in Resolving Baku-Yerevan Border Dispute

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs called in a statement the threat of the use of force to resolve border disputes between Baku and Yerevan unacceptable, confirming their readiness to assist in facilitating the delimitation and demarcation of the border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs called in a statement the threat of the use of force to resolve border disputes between Baku and Yerevan unacceptable, confirming their readiness to assist in facilitating the delimitation and demarcation of the border.

"The use or threat of force to resolve border disputes is not acceptable. We call on both sides to take immediate steps, including the relocation of troops, to de-escalate the situation and to begin negotiations to delimitate and demarcate the border peacefully. The Co-Chairs stand ready to assist in facilitating this process," the statement says.