OSCE Minsk Group Should Be Replaced By New Format Engaging Ankara - Turkish Opposition

Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:44 PM

OSCE Minsk Group Should Be Replaced by New Format Engaging Ankara - Turkish Opposition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has failed in its purpose to find a peaceful solution to the tensions in the region and needs to be replaced with a new mechanism involving Turkey, Ozturk Yilmaz, a member of the Turkish parliament and the president of the opposition Renewal Party, told Sputnik on Monday.

The group was established in 1992 by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) - the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe at the time - and is co-chaired by Russia, France and the United States.

"I think [OSCE] Minsk Group is meaningless, has no function and must be dissolved. OSCE [Minsk Group] co-chairs failed functionally and prolonged conflict. So they have no function any more. What mechanism could replace [OSCE Minsk Group] it could be discussed.

But any mechanism which would include Turkey would be more helpful than excluding Turkey," Yilmaz said.

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been waging an on-and-off war over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy that proclaimed independence from what then was the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic.

Tensions flared up in the breakaway region on Sunday morning, with both sides accusing each other of carrying out provocations. Armenia and the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh republic declared martial law and general mobilization, while Azerbaijan declared partial martial law and partial mobilization. Azerbaijan has closed its airports to all international air traffic except for Turkey, which has pledged full solidarity with Baku.

