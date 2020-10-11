UrduPoint.com
OSCE Minsk Group Soon To Come Forward With Proposals To Renew Political Talks On Karabakh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

OSCE Minsk Group Soon to Come Forward With Proposals to Renew Political Talks on Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group will put forward proposals to resume the political dialogue on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Yerevan and Baku in the near future, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, citing the group's co-chair of France, Stephane Visconti.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Visconti held a telephone conversation earlier in the day to discuss recent developments in the disputed region.

"The OSCE Minsk Group co-chair of France Stephane Visconti expressed regret over the situation and stressed the importance of ensuring the ceasefire. Calling on the parties to abide by the terms of the Moscow agreement, the French co-chair stated that they would make proposals for the soonest return of the parties to political dialogue," Visconti said, as cited in the ministry's statement.

More Stories From World

