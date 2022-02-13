OSCE Mission in Donetsk Operating as Usual - Spokesman

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission on the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is operating as usual, a DPR representative at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Sunday.

CNN, citing informed sources, reported that the US administration intends to withdraw its observers from the OSCE mission amid the rising tensions around Ukraine.

"As of today, we can say that the work of the mission is carried out as usual. We are also assured of this by representatives of the local OSBE SMM team," the spokesman said.

Every day, including on weekends, the OSCE carries out its monitoring tasks, observing the security situation in the republic and patrolling the line of contact, he noted. There has been regular movement through border checkpoints, including for planned rotation of team members, which does not allow to draw conclusions about any evacuation trends, the spokesman added.

He also stressed that the OSCE mission will keep working even if some countries decide to withdraw.