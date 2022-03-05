OSCE Mission in Kharkiv Evacuating, Monitoring Team in Kherson Remaining in Shelter

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission's (SMM) team in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv continues its evacuation westwards while the team in Kherson remains in shelter, the organization said.

"Following the instruction of 24 February to temporarily evacuate all SMM international mission members, the Kharkiv Monitoring Team continued its evacuation westwards through Ukraine, while the Kherson Monitoring Team remained sheltered in place awaiting a window to evacuate safely," the OSCE said in a statement on late Friday.